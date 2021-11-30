Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

