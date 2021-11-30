Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report $18.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.12 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $52.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $81.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $88.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $89.59 million to $178.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

MacroGenics stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after buying an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.