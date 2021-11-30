Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

FDUS opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $447.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.84. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.