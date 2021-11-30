Zacks: Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $150.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.20 billion and the highest is $152.10 billion. Walmart posted sales of $152.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $571.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $577.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $589.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $581.07 billion to $598.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 404,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,834. The firm has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

