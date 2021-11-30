Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report $72.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $73.95 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $286.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 billion to $287.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.85 billion to $319.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after buying an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,643,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $452.00. 4,078,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

