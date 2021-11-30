Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.