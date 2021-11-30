Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.24. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

PRA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,423. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

