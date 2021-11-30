Zacks: Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report sales of $25.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.76 million and the highest is $25.61 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $18.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $98.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.99 million to $98.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,842. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.27.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,804 shares of company stock worth $547,572. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

