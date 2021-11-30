Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 15,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.