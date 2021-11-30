Zacks: Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,162. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

