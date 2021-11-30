Zacks: Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $640.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $642.62 million. ManTech International posted sales of $638.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

MANT stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 516.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,781 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $393,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 108.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $103,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

