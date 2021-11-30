Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 2,091,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,244. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.