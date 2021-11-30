Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.59). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%.

IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

IDYA stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 16,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

