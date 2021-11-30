Zacks: Analysts Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 199,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

