Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. eGain posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 142,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,890. The company has a market cap of $328.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

