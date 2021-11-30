Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $8.91 on Monday, reaching $267.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,951. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $222.28 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.97 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.59.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

