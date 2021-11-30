Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

RL traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,892. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

