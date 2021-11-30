Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

