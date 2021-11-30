Zacks: Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,776 shares of company stock valued at $245,350. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,185. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

