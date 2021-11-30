Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce sales of $467.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 192,732 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,770. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

