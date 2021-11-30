Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. 3,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,777. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

