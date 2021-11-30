Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Yunji stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Yunji has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunji by 239.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yunji by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yunji by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yunji by 1,030.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

