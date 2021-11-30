Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie cut Yum China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.77.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $71,686,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $65,811,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.