YIELD App (YLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $765,567.00

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $61.47 million and approximately $765,567.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00236983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00088878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 138,743,220 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

