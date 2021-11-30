Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading 85.6% Higher Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $315,921.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

