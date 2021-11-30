Ycash Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $34,833.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.55 or 0.00425095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.00204174 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00097578 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,841,856 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

