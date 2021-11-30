Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.62

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 27227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,626,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.