Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 98.8% in November

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.