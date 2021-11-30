XIO (XIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

