Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:XLO) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 1st. Xilio Therapeutics had issued 7,353,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $117,648,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Xilio Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of XLO opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.