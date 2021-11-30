Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.50

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $79.52, with a volume of 187489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.