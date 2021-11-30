Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.57

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

