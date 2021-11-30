Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $664,151.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,253 shares of company stock worth $162,702,808. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,564.30, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

