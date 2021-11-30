Wolves of Wall Street Market Capitalization Tops $401,025.49 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $62.94 or 0.00109478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $401,025.49 and $783.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

