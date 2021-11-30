Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 5.87.
In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $182,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,419 shares of company stock worth $278,559. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.