Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 5.87.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $182,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,419 shares of company stock worth $278,559. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

