WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $669.08 million and $13.93 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00028582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006162 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.