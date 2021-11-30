Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

WMC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,549. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,851 shares of company stock valued at $182,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $70,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

