Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:WIW traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 92,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,032. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 135,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund were worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

