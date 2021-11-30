Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up to $45.38

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.38, but opened at $46.90. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 1,736 shares changing hands.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

