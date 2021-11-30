Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.36. The stock had a trading volume of 140,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,433. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.38 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.21. The company has a market cap of $309.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

