Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $249.10. 27,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,640. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.52. The company has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.