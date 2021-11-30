Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $15.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $678.82. 51,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.01 and its 200-day moving average is $537.86. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.13 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

