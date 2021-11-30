Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.78. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,182. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $471.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.62 and a 200 day moving average of $375.50.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

