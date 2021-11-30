Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Roche by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 555,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

