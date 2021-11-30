Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.06. 23,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,334. The firm has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $487.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

