Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.17. 12,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,280. The company has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

