Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avista were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 238,125 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $6,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

