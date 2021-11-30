Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 27,082 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

