Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.58% of The New America High Income Fund worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 407,382 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYB opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

