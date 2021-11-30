Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.13 Million Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.14% of Vapotherm worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 907.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 194.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,996 shares of company stock valued at $134,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $550.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -1.34.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.